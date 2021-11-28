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Alex Collier at the Mt. Shasta Summer Conference - August 26-29 2021
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243 views • November 28, 2021
Alex Collier was invited to the Mount Shasta Summer Conference this year by Rob Potter. Alex did one live presentation and a Contactee panel. This recording is Alex's presentation to the conference entitled 'Aerospace Historian.' The conference was entitled 'The Hierarchy of Light - Come Together.'
If you would like to know more about Alex Collier you can do this by visiting his website: https://www.alexcollier.org.
If you would like to know more about Alex Collier you can do this by visiting his website: https://www.alexcollier.org.
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