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Silentium - The Ancients' Wisdom [Demo] (1995) (Old-School Dungeon Synth, Dark Ambient)
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10 views • November 25, 2019
Artist : Silentium
Album : The Ancients' Wisdom [Demo]
Year : 1995
Genre : Old-School Dungeon Synth, Dark Ambient, Experimental, Black Ambient
Country : Ukraine
TRACKLIST :
1. Intro / the Forest 00:00
2. Dying Nature (Requiem) 02:13
3. The Royal Hunting 04:47
4. Errata 06:52
5. Above the Clouds 09:09
6. Nuclear Tears of Hiroshima 09:30
7. The Moonlight Lake 11:57
8. The Spektrum of Darkness 17:25
9. Igni et Ferro 20:34
10. Cradle of Dreams 21:38
11. In Saecula Saeculorum 23:01
12. Prelude in Sad Minor 27:45
13. Kimeria 29:41
14. Illusions Kingdom 31:19
15. The Hidden by Veil 34:47
16. Seas of Tears 38:46
17. Errata (Version II) 40:30
18. Outro / the Forest 41:59
Please support the artists, buy their music.
This video is for promotional use only.
Album : The Ancients' Wisdom [Demo]
Year : 1995
Genre : Old-School Dungeon Synth, Dark Ambient, Experimental, Black Ambient
Country : Ukraine
TRACKLIST :
1. Intro / the Forest 00:00
2. Dying Nature (Requiem) 02:13
3. The Royal Hunting 04:47
4. Errata 06:52
5. Above the Clouds 09:09
6. Nuclear Tears of Hiroshima 09:30
7. The Moonlight Lake 11:57
8. The Spektrum of Darkness 17:25
9. Igni et Ferro 20:34
10. Cradle of Dreams 21:38
11. In Saecula Saeculorum 23:01
12. Prelude in Sad Minor 27:45
13. Kimeria 29:41
14. Illusions Kingdom 31:19
15. The Hidden by Veil 34:47
16. Seas of Tears 38:46
17. Errata (Version II) 40:30
18. Outro / the Forest 41:59
Please support the artists, buy their music.
This video is for promotional use only.
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