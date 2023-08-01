Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Diary Verified
Son of the Republic
Ashley Biden Confirms Diary

* Patrick Howley, Senior Reporter at National File, joins us to discuss Ashley Biden’s diary — and the cover-up.

* Newly released audio verifies his 2020 reporting:

     • Biden Daughter’s Diary Details ‘Not Appropriate’ Showers With Joe As Child

     • Ashley Biden Diary Reveals Child Sex Trauma, Drug Abuse, Resentment For Joe

* Joe [Bidan] is/was an incestuous pedophile.


The Stew Peters Show | 1 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v33xdrh-new-audio-confirms-ashley-biden-diary-authentic-con-inc-covered-up-national.html

Keywords
cover-uppedophiliapropagandajoe bidenchild abusesex addictiondrug addictionincestperversionsexual abusesexual misconductchild molestationdrug abusepatrick howleybiden crime familysexual molestationashley bidenstew petersbig guydiary from hellpedo petesexual trauma

