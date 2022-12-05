Create New Account
【 G -Times NEWS】NFSC Citizens Protest Against Paul Hastings’ Racial Profiling and Discrimination
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/562532

Summary：According to a report, a partner at U.S. law firm Paul Hastings and a Cayman Islands-based investment fund have asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge to sanction Miles Guo for allegedly directing smear campaigns against them. Miles Guo is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s No. 1 enemy, and the leader of the Whistleblower Movement, who swears to take down the CCP by 2025

