【 G -Times NEWS】NFSC Citizens Protest Against Paul Hastings’ Racial Profiling and Discrimination

https://gnews.org/articles/562532
Summary：According to a report, a partner at U.S. law firm Paul Hastings and a Cayman Islands-based investment fund have asked a Connecticut bankruptcy judge to sanction Miles Guo for allegedly directing smear campaigns against them. Miles Guo is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s No. 1 enemy, and the leader of the Whistleblower Movement, who swears to take down the CCP by 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.