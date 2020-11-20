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My egg drop soup mistake! It still came out great!
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41 views • November 20, 2020
This is a recipe for egg drop soup. The taste of the soup is great and it is classically made other than the vegetables added to it. I think my mistake was adding the eggs in too fast and not stirring it while I was adding them. It still came out delicious though!
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