The HR Lady Podcast with host Wendy Sellers. Reducing an attrition culture with CEO Richard Blank

For those eager to navigate the evolving world of HR and management, “The HR Lady Podcast” stands out as a beacon of insight. Each episode promises candid conversations: from discussing the intricacies of employee attraction and retention, company culture, navigating difficult conversations and more. Find all the no-nonsense HR and Management advice you need.





Wendy Sellers and JC engage Richard Blank, CEO of a Costa Rican call center, in an enlightening discussion on call center culture, attrition, and the pivotal role of gamification. Richard shares how he stumbled upon an opportunity to work in a friend's center in Costa Rica and subsequently fell in love with the place, its culture, and its people. He also discusses the challenging aspects of managing a thriving call center. He emphasizes optimizing call centers, striking the perfect balance between maintaining the dignity of employees and getting the best out of them.





They delve into the core of call center culture and discuss the power of effective communication, active listening, and creating a conducive environment for growth and development. This podcast is impactful for those in the call center industry and anyone interested in fostering a dynamic and high-performing team culture.





https://youtu.be/-1-vJAUMJHQ











