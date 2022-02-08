Alex Jones Full Show 8/2/22 Pelosi Has Landed In Taiwan

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Mafia Pelosi Has Landed: China Vows “Targeted Military Actions” Over House Speaker’s Taiwan Visit . Today’s EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show breaks down the world’s hottest stories as they happen! DO NOT miss this! Also, be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones or even consider an autographed copy!: https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones-autograph