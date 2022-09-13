Worldwide Exclusive: White Clots Removed From Living 32 Year Old

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





September 12, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a worldwide exclusive first on our show, South African surgeons are finding and removing those white fibrous cadaver clots but this time its from a 32 year old woman’s legs, and she’s ALIVE! This fast developing story will feature pictures of the clots that look just like the embalmer clots revealed in the U.S. in a stunning two-part interview with a member of the surgical-medical team; and we dig deeper into the NIH ACTIV agency that’s an extension of Operation Warp Speed and you won’t believe who the players are…some of your favorite frontline doctors! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.





