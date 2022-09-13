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Worldwide Exclusive: White Clots Removed From Living 32 Year Old
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607 views • September 13, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


September 12, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a worldwide exclusive first on our show, South African surgeons are finding and removing those white fibrous cadaver clots but this time its from a 32 year old woman’s legs, and she’s ALIVE! This fast developing story will feature pictures of the clots that look just like the embalmer clots revealed in the U.S. in a stunning two-part interview with a member of the surgical-medical team; and we dig deeper into the NIH ACTIV agency that’s an extension of Operation Warp Speed and you won’t believe who the players are…some of your favorite frontline doctors! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jtz71-live-7pm-worldwide-exclusive-white-clots-removed-from-living-32-year-old.html

Keywords
healthmedicinenihsouth africatruth in medicineoperation warp speedfrontline doctorswhite clotsdr jane rubydr rubydr janeliving 32 year oldactiv
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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