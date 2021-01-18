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01.18.2021 Observations on the DC Situation and the Faux Inauguration
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640 views • January 19, 2021
Just some observations on current situation and my take on the immanent false flag event to come. Oh and those active duty troops who shouldn't be there, NBC guys. False Flags anyone?
Be happy, safe and healthy my friends
Skal, E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Be happy, safe and healthy my friends
Skal, E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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