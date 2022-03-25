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It is the jews shoving LBGTQ agenda down our throats
RIDE THE LION
RIDE THE LION
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94 views • March 25, 2022
Queers,trans,pedophilia, and all perverts are only 1% of U.S. population. So why are we the 99% of normal people made to suffer under LBGTQ tyranny? In a democracy the majority rules. The LBGTQ agenda is a tool of the anti Christ jews to subvert and destroy America. The jew plot revealed: Click link to see their evil plan. http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm#PROTOCOL%20No.%201 DESTRUCTIVE EDUCATION
3. Do not suppose for a moment that these statements are empty words: think carefully of the successes we arranged for Darwinism (Evolution), Marxism (Communism), Nietzsche-ism (Socialism). To us Jews, at any rate, it should be plain to see what a disintegrating importance these directives have had upon the minds of the GOYIM.
4. It is indispensable for us to take account of the thoughts, characters, tendencies of the nations in order to avoid making slips in the political and in the direction of administrative affairs. The triumph of our system of which the component parts of the machinery may be variously disposed according to the temperament of the peoples met on our way, will fail of success if the practical application of it be not based upon a summing up of the lessons of the past in the light of the present.
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