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VIEWER DISCRETION: GRAPHIC: Facts about the Roman Catholic Inquisitions (MIRRORED)
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39 views • November 29, 2019
VIEWER DISCRETION: GRAPHIC: Facts about the Roman Catholic Inquisitions (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Exegetical Apologetics at:-
https://youtu.be/ok89WOdz1PI
This clip is taken from the 8 hour documentary "Reformed Answers on the Roman Corruption of Christianity"
www.exegeticalapologetics.com
www.facebook.com/ExegeticalApologetics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Exegetical Apologetics at:-
https://youtu.be/ok89WOdz1PI
This clip is taken from the 8 hour documentary "Reformed Answers on the Roman Corruption of Christianity"
www.exegeticalapologetics.com
www.facebook.com/ExegeticalApologetics
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