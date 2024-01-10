Vote Sari Essayah for President of Finland

Vote for Sari Essayah for Finland's president 2024. For Finnish citizens living abroad the postal voting date beforehand is during 17th - 20th January 2024. In Finland the postal voting date beforehand is during 17th - 23rd January 2024. The official voting date is 28th January 2024 at Finnish time 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. This advertisement has permission by the candidate and Christian Party of Finland officials.