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TvNI - Bennett's BONUS! March 27. Must hear what truths Scott speaks, on Persian TV!
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20 views • March 30, 2022
Wow! 1. Scott tells all on uncensored Arabian TV - Gotta know these Truths! Brace yourself...!
2. Newly appointed U.S. Dept.. of Energy, nuclear-waste Secretary, Sam Brinton,, is a qualified drag queen/queer activist... What could go wrong??
This is a profound mind-blowing program... Can You Handle these truths?
2. Newly appointed U.S. Dept.. of Energy, nuclear-waste Secretary, Sam Brinton,, is a qualified drag queen/queer activist... What could go wrong??
This is a profound mind-blowing program... Can You Handle these truths?
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