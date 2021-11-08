Fed. Court of Appeals Issues Temporary Halt To Biden Vaccine Mandate! 27 States oppose Mandate!

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President Trump to The Gateway Pundit at Mar-a-Lago: “You Guys are Great!!”
Biden Approval Plummets to 38 Percent, Harris Approval Only 28 Percent
UPDATE: Newsmax Opposes Vaccine Mandate and Will Not Enforce Vaccine Mandate at Company
BREAKING: Proof CDC Changed Definition of ‘Vaccine’ Because Prior Definition Allowed People “To Claim the COVID-19 Vaccine is Not a Vaccine”
Emilio Estevez Leaving Disney’s Mighty Ducks Series Over Vaccine Mandate
Aaron Rogers Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates And Politicization of Health
HERE’S THE LIST of 27 States (Including 3 Dem-Led States) Suing To STOP Vax Mandate: “Biden’s vaccine mandate is illegal, unconstitutional, unscientific, immoral, and hurtful”
LIST OF 13 COWARDLY REPUBLICANS Who Helped Socialist-Democrats Pass Biden’s AMERICA LAST “Infrastructure” Bill
BREAKING...Fed. Court of Appeals Issues Temporary Halt To Biden Vaccine Mandate: OSHA vaccine mandate has “grave statutory and constitutional issues”
The Deadliest Vaccine Ever
Parents Increasingly Worried About Being Forced To Vaccinate Young Children As Biden Tightens Mandates
Robert Barnes: Medical Tyranny Seizing Control Over Your Children's Bodies is an Attempt to Restore Slavery in the US
Two Separate Doctors Claim They Treated OVER 100 Members of Congress With Ivermectin!
Biden’s Shocking Thanksgiving Message Will Enrage Americans
Joe Manchin Issues Dire Warning for Democrat Party After Huge Loss in Virginia
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/president-trump-gateway-pundit-mar-lago-guys-great-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/biden-approval-plummets-38-percent-harris-approval-28-percent/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/update-newsmax-opposes-vaccine-mandate-will-not-enforce-vaccine-mandate-company/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/breaking-proof-cdc-changed-definition-vaccine-prior-definition-allowed-people-claim-covid-19-vaccine-not-vaccine/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/emilio-estevez-leaving-disneys-mighty-ducks-series-vaccine-mandate/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185de37b2140737c31da425
https://100percentfedup.com/heres-the-list-of-27-states-including-3-dem-led-states-suing-to-stop-vax-mandate-bidens-vaccine-mandate-is-illegal-unconstitutional-unscientific-immoral-and-hurtful/
https://100percentfedup.com/list-of-13-cowardly-republicans-who-helped-democrats-pass-bidens-evil-america-last-bill/
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-fed-court-of-appeals-issues-temporary-halt-to-biden-vaccine-mandate-osha-vaccine-mandate-has-grave-statutory-and-constitutional-issues/
https://100percentfedup.com/the-deadliest-vaccine-ever/
https://www.newswars.com/parents-increasingly-worried-about-being-forced-to-vaccinate-young-children-as-biden-tightens-mandates/
https://banned.video/watch?id=618456abc1526b2b328a7cd5
https://welovetrump.com/2021/11/06/two-separate-doctors-claim-they-treated-over-100-members-of-congress-with-ivermectin/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwnwzAk3MzU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBrL9MH-BOA
https://legis.wisconsin.gov/about/contact
https://evers.wi.gov/Pages/Connect.aspx
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