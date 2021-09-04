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4/09/21 Border: Children Are The Drug, Phillip’s Virus Wish to kill Humanity
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673 views • April 10, 2021
You Are Free TV
4/9/21: Prince Phillip is dead, he wished to come back as a human-killing virus, meanwhile, USA’s captured cabal gov’t traffics Human Drugs en masse....
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Mask-burning and March April 10:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/million-maskless-march-and-mass-mask-burning-planned-in-florida?fbclid=IwAR3rvA45VXrlFTj635V_rQI9lPRl2g4Rbw5K6nTqZQjKC2_coUxuUlaO4Xw
Toxic masks: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/masks-early-pulmonary-toxicity-quebec-schools-daycares-1.5966387?fbclid=IwAR3vPb2LheOpUuXFuTiXJla-3XHy-8M-3GzBHF8a3sxzMMFhwjHMP15T57U
David Icke: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=606ed86a63c6161013dc0c81
Check out Stopthecrime.net and the way back machine on military involvement in Adrenoch:
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/-Adrenochrome---The-Elite-s-Super-Blood-Drink.html?soid=1111839869613&;aid=AoP64sf7GBU
Prince Phillips Freemason history:
https://www.crossroad.to/articles2/2012/James/freemasonry-queen.htm
Pfizer VP Dr Michael Yeadon, warns against MRNA and Lockdowns:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-09-scientist-warns-governments-pharma-will-continue-deceive.html
Catholics Charities worker transporting babies and people thru McAllen TX airport has Cartel tattoos:
https://banned.video/watch?id=60709b617dc7fe13e40f83b3
Fauci can't recruit people to test Modrna allergic responses:
https://brassballs.blog/home/nih-niaid-ap-associated-press-fauci-unable-recruit-3400-volunteers-allergic-reactions-psychological-study-covid-19-vaccines-side-effects
4/9/21: Prince Phillip is dead, he wished to come back as a human-killing virus, meanwhile, USA’s captured cabal gov’t traffics Human Drugs en masse....
Please consider donating to You Are Free TV. When you do, you will be sent the 20% off code for purchasing both Tetrogen and Munulex. You will also become eligible for the monthly give-away: a double set of Tetrogen or a bottle of Munulex. Thanks so much for your support.
To Support You Are Free TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Tetrogen & Munulex link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: MUN10%FREE (all caps)
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
Mask-burning and March April 10:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/million-maskless-march-and-mass-mask-burning-planned-in-florida?fbclid=IwAR3rvA45VXrlFTj635V_rQI9lPRl2g4Rbw5K6nTqZQjKC2_coUxuUlaO4Xw
Toxic masks: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/masks-early-pulmonary-toxicity-quebec-schools-daycares-1.5966387?fbclid=IwAR3vPb2LheOpUuXFuTiXJla-3XHy-8M-3GzBHF8a3sxzMMFhwjHMP15T57U
David Icke: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=606ed86a63c6161013dc0c81
Check out Stopthecrime.net and the way back machine on military involvement in Adrenoch:
https://myemail.constantcontact.com/-Adrenochrome---The-Elite-s-Super-Blood-Drink.html?soid=1111839869613&;aid=AoP64sf7GBU
Prince Phillips Freemason history:
https://www.crossroad.to/articles2/2012/James/freemasonry-queen.htm
Pfizer VP Dr Michael Yeadon, warns against MRNA and Lockdowns:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-09-scientist-warns-governments-pharma-will-continue-deceive.html
Catholics Charities worker transporting babies and people thru McAllen TX airport has Cartel tattoos:
https://banned.video/watch?id=60709b617dc7fe13e40f83b3
Fauci can't recruit people to test Modrna allergic responses:
https://brassballs.blog/home/nih-niaid-ap-associated-press-fauci-unable-recruit-3400-volunteers-allergic-reactions-psychological-study-covid-19-vaccines-side-effects
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