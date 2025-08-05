HEALING AND TEACHING IN THE NAME OF THE LORD - THE MISSION OF TOTING ALEGADO

Toting Tagalog Alegado from Phillipines was a believer in the New Revelation and a most dedicated missionary, teaching and healing poor people in Phillipines and even, through distant healing, people in Europe and America, between 2007 and 2017. He has given the gift of healing through prayer and laying on off hands, according to the Bible and the New Revelation, to numerous other people, from children to elderly, on the one condition of believing in and loving the Lord Jesus Christ. This is a lecture from his personal blog, The Sower: https://thesower101443.blogspot.com/2011/





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





