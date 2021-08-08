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It was said to be safe & effective. Sound familiar?
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290 views • August 08, 2021
Safe and Effective, Then and Now
Digging into the history of an infamous pharmaceutical scandal. It was said to be safe & effective. Sound familiar?
Dr Sam Bailey reveals the inside story on one of the biggest pharmaceutical scandals in history, the children of Thalidomide, and tells us how many of these same corporations are poised to repeat the same crimes again – unless vigilant citizens demand transparency and accountability from pharmaceutical firms and the government regulators who are meant to police them. History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes.
Anyone Who Tells You Vaccines Are Safe And Effective Is Lying Heres The Proof
Dr Vernon Coleman
https://vernoncoleman.com/effective1.htm
Digging into the history of an infamous pharmaceutical scandal. It was said to be safe & effective. Sound familiar?
Dr Sam Bailey reveals the inside story on one of the biggest pharmaceutical scandals in history, the children of Thalidomide, and tells us how many of these same corporations are poised to repeat the same crimes again – unless vigilant citizens demand transparency and accountability from pharmaceutical firms and the government regulators who are meant to police them. History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes.
Anyone Who Tells You Vaccines Are Safe And Effective Is Lying Heres The Proof
Dr Vernon Coleman
https://vernoncoleman.com/effective1.htm
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