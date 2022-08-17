Your Government LIES!! #CHALLENGERHOAX

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Astronaut Michael J. Smith vs Professor Michael J. Smith
See also https://www.brighteon.com/2639fcc0-7572-4e0a-852f-9ac940f366ba
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