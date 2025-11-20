BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kharkiv Direction: Vicinity of the settlement of Khatne, Russian FPV operators combat work
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
78 views • 1 day ago

Kharkiv Direction

Vicinity of the settlement of Khatne

FPV operators of the 83rd regiment share footage of their combat work. The video shows the destruction of enemy personnel, equipment, and strongpoints.

✨ We especially note the skill of our operators.

One of the fighters literally conducted the FPV like a jeweler through the forest strip: maneuvering between trees, staying on the path, and ultimately spotting an enemy trying to hide in the bushes. It didn’t help. The target was destroyed.

⭐️ The episode near the pickup truck also deserves attention. Our guys first cut off the enemy from the vehicle, preventing their escape, and then finished off the vehicle itself, completely depriving the enemy of the ability to evacuate quickly.


Two Majors ✨ Two Majors in MAX

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
