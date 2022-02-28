BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr Peter Breggin Exposes Plan to Make Tedros and WHO All-Powerful
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
786 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
1187 views • February 28, 2022
MyPillow Promo Code: NOQ

Everyone who has been paying attention knows that people like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and George Soros are in the middle of their evil plans to vaccinated every man, woman, and child on earth. This will help them usher in The Great Reset. We also know the World Economic Forum, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Open Society Foundation are powerful entities bent on fundamentally changing the way the world operates so the elites can rule over a docile and subjugated remnant once depopulation is achieved.

Until recently, I believed that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the World Health Organization were simply mid-level pawns of the elites. I assumed they were part of the propaganda and disinformation wing of the cabal used by the globalists to keep us intellectually herded in the wrong direction. They were useful in distracting from crimes committed by the Chinese Communist Party by backing the bat-soup-theory, for example. What I've learned from Dr. Peter Breggin leads me to believe the WHO is actually much higher on the globalist food chain.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, Dr. Breggin revealed to me what he and his wife, Ginger, have discovered recently. Their book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey, had already been making waves with its bombshells about the powers-that-be. Now, they've discovered what I believe to be the next phase in the globalists' Neo-Marxist takeover.

The World Health Organization is being positioned as the dominant governing body in the world. Those aren't Dr. Breggin's words. I've done some analysis of my own and it appears the manufactured healthcare emergency of Covid-19 is paving the way for consolidation of problems and solutions. It's the ultimate Hegelian Dialectic.

You've seen them consolidating and conflating the issues on which they want us focused. Climate change, the pandemic, racism, inequity... these and so many other manufactured challenges are being framed to prompt the people to call for a one-world solution. The only way we can tackle climate change is globally, they say. Now, they're applying the same concept to all of the problems the globalist elites have created out of thin air.

Who are they positioning to run this new one-world governing body? Tedros, the WHO, and those who are controlling them from the top of the globalist food chain are being propped up for total control. In the future I will go into a full-blown analysis of my claim, but first I want to focus on Dr. Breggin's ideas and the splendid interview he gave me.
Keywords
podcastconspiracywhopandemicworld health organizationcoronavirusdr peter breggincovid-19top storytedros adhanom ghebreyesus tedros adhanom ghebreyesusledethe midnight sentinel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
Bunions Affect 1 in 3 Adults; Physical Therapist Recommends 3 Foot-Control Exercises

Bunions Affect 1 in 3 Adults; Physical Therapist Recommends 3 Foot-Control Exercises

Petra Stone
Study links preference for pasta and cheese spread to autism risk via immune system effects

Study links preference for pasta and cheese spread to autism risk via immune system effects

Laura Harris
The artificial fat: How banned trans fats disrupt your body&#8217;s natural balance

The artificial fat: How banned trans fats disrupt your body’s natural balance

Ava Grace
Study Links Major Depression to 47% Higher Risk of Chronic Pancreatitis

Study Links Major Depression to 47% Higher Risk of Chronic Pancreatitis

Belle Carter
The silent alarm: How your body&#8217;s internal clock could hold the key to preventing dementia

The silent alarm: How your body’s internal clock could hold the key to preventing dementia

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy