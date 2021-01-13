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Demonstration for Freedom Copenhagen Denmark against Fascism Part 8 #Pain (09.01.2021)
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80 views • January 13, 2021
The images of Police violence that MSM does not want the Danish population to see.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8SlZr8extGLW/
Hvad er en Politi-Stat?
Billederne af Politi-vold som MSM (Main Stream Media) ikke vil have befolkningen ser.
The images of Police violence that MSM does not want the Danish population to see.
[10.01.2020] Official statement from Men in Black Denmark
We meet on the street for freedom.
We march for and with, the whole and EVERYONE in Denmark.
We are Denmark's children!
Regardless of year, conviction and attitude, from all corners of the country we march with awake eyes.
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=116540500333634&;id=104960441491640
https://bit.ly/2LyV0nw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8SlZr8extGLW/
Hvad er en Politi-Stat?
Billederne af Politi-vold som MSM (Main Stream Media) ikke vil have befolkningen ser.
The images of Police violence that MSM does not want the Danish population to see.
[10.01.2020] Official statement from Men in Black Denmark
We meet on the street for freedom.
We march for and with, the whole and EVERYONE in Denmark.
We are Denmark's children!
Regardless of year, conviction and attitude, from all corners of the country we march with awake eyes.
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=116540500333634&;id=104960441491640
https://bit.ly/2LyV0nw
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