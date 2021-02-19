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BULLET - PAY THE PRICE
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30 views • February 19, 2021
This video was first uploaded in 1st of luly in 2018 in you tube.Hey YOU! KEEP ON RUNNIN........and you may run into me......and THEY WILL PAY THE PRICE! I had more links in youtube but they magically disappeared!This is the only left:https://inhalewetrust.wordpress.com/church-radio/in-klassen-we-trust-the-white-power-hour-with-rev-matt-hale/in-klassen-we-trust-show-06-white-girls-being-turned-in
LYRICS:Caught in a web
Gambling with empty hands Try to fool the one who always stands For much too long You’ve been aiming for the first price Made a move but you slipped on the rolling dice Now trouble coming your way Nowhere to run nowhere to stay Raising the stakes but you know you will loose Watch out ‘cause hell is catching up on you Hey you! Keep on running, don’t stop for nothing Hey you! Keep on running, or pay the price Live on the edge And you won’t back down But if you fall you will end up the clown No turning back Now what you gonna do Listen up because I got news for you Now trouble coming your way Nowhere to run nowhere to stay Acting the man but you know you’re a fool Watch out ‘cause hell is catching up on you Hey you! Keep on running, don’t stop for nothing Hey you! Keep on running, or pay the price......................................
LYRICS:Caught in a web
Gambling with empty hands Try to fool the one who always stands For much too long You’ve been aiming for the first price Made a move but you slipped on the rolling dice Now trouble coming your way Nowhere to run nowhere to stay Raising the stakes but you know you will loose Watch out ‘cause hell is catching up on you Hey you! Keep on running, don’t stop for nothing Hey you! Keep on running, or pay the price Live on the edge And you won’t back down But if you fall you will end up the clown No turning back Now what you gonna do Listen up because I got news for you Now trouble coming your way Nowhere to run nowhere to stay Acting the man but you know you’re a fool Watch out ‘cause hell is catching up on you Hey you! Keep on running, don’t stop for nothing Hey you! Keep on running, or pay the price......................................
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