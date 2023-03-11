NO PLANES ON 9/11: ABSOLUTE PROOF, PART 6 OF 13

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[This 13-part series was originally published in 2019. An edited 4-part series is available.]
A scientific analysis of the alleged airliner collisions on 9/11, by Ted Aranda
Contents of part 6:
COLLISIONS: SIMPLE OBJECTS
COLLISIONS: ALUMINUM PLATE / STEEL PLATE
COLLISIONS: BULLET / STEEL PLATE
COLLISIONS: SHELL / TANK