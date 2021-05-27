[DS] Is Being Exposed, Panic, It’s Moving At A Faster Pace Than People Realize

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The [DS] is now being exposed. All the fake stories are now turning on them, the viewers no longer believe. The people have become aware and are now awake to what has been happening. The election audits are moving at a very fast pace. Trump says the plan is moving at a faster pace than people realize. The [DS] is panicking, they know once the people see the truth about the elections it is game over. They will push back, see something say something.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.