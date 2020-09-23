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COMMUNIST TAKE-OVER OF THE USA WILL COME FROM WITHIN [1984] - YURI BEZMENOV (VIDEO)
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29 views • September 23, 2020
In 1984, former Russian KGB Agent YURI ALEXANDROVICH BEZMENOV that defected to the West, gave an interview to G. EDWARD GRIFFIN from which much can be learned today. His most chilling point was that there's a long-term plan put in play by Communists (think Zionist Jewish Communists) to defeat America through PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE (think Fake News, Brainwashing/Indoctrination in Schools, and False Flag Events being pushed by government politicians, military, and covert intelligence), and "DEMORALIZATION" (Think Immorality, Homosexuality, Pedophilia, Bestiality, Transgenderism, Transhumanism, LGBTQP, Loss of Traditional Family Values, Trading Fake Security for Loss of Individual Freedoms). It's a long game that takes decades to achieve but it may already be bearing fruit. Bezmenov described this process as "a great brainwashing" which has four basic stages. The first stage is called "demoralization" which takes from 15 to 20 years to achieve. According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country. In other words, the time it takes to change what the people are thinking.
Here's how Bezmenov described the state of a "demoralized" person: "As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore," said Bezmenov. "A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures; even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him [a] concentration camp (think FEMA Prison Camp), he will refuse to believe it, until he [receives] a kick in his fat-bottom. When a military boot crashes his balls then he will understand. But not before that. That's the [tragedy] of the situation of demoralization."
Once demoralization is completed, the second stage of ideological brainwashing is "destabilization". During this two-to-five-year period, asserted Bezmenov, what matters is the targeting of essential structural elements of a nation: economy, foreign relations, and defense systems. Basically, the subverter ( think Zionist Israel) would look to destabilize every one of those areas in the United States, considerably weakening it.
The third stage would be "crisis". It would take only up to six weeks to send a country into crisis, explained Bezmenov. The crisis would bring "a violent change of power, structure, and economy" and will be followed by the last stage, "normalization." That's when your country is basically taken over, living under a new ideology and reality (think New Word Order).
This will happen to America unless it gets rid of people who will bring it to a crisis, also known as a FALSE FLAG EVENT, warned Bezmenov. What's more "if people will fail to grasp the impending danger of that development (think Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic here), nothing ever can help [the] United States," adding, "You may kiss goodbye to your freedom."
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Here's how Bezmenov described the state of a "demoralized" person: "As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore," said Bezmenov. "A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures; even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him [a] concentration camp (think FEMA Prison Camp), he will refuse to believe it, until he [receives] a kick in his fat-bottom. When a military boot crashes his balls then he will understand. But not before that. That's the [tragedy] of the situation of demoralization."
Once demoralization is completed, the second stage of ideological brainwashing is "destabilization". During this two-to-five-year period, asserted Bezmenov, what matters is the targeting of essential structural elements of a nation: economy, foreign relations, and defense systems. Basically, the subverter ( think Zionist Israel) would look to destabilize every one of those areas in the United States, considerably weakening it.
The third stage would be "crisis". It would take only up to six weeks to send a country into crisis, explained Bezmenov. The crisis would bring "a violent change of power, structure, and economy" and will be followed by the last stage, "normalization." That's when your country is basically taken over, living under a new ideology and reality (think New Word Order).
This will happen to America unless it gets rid of people who will bring it to a crisis, also known as a FALSE FLAG EVENT, warned Bezmenov. What's more "if people will fail to grasp the impending danger of that development (think Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic here), nothing ever can help [the] United States," adding, "You may kiss goodbye to your freedom."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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