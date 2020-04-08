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The Key To Self Sufficiency
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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55 views • April 08, 2020
Preppers prepare for disasters (whether natural or political) by learning to live off-grid. Self sufficiency usually means living simply, and learning to survive in alien environments. But these days, system technology can locate us and stamp us out anywhere if it chooses. So we have taken simple living and self sufficient ideologies to a whole new level. Learn more by watching this video.

For more information on this topic click here http://goo.gl/kRo3eQ

...and here http://goo.gl/t64JDD

Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1

Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.

***

End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com

Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

***

Footage of Jesus film:
Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59)
by God Is Love

Music:
Nothing_But_Success by OurMusicBox
Smooth I by Peter John Ross
Keywords
jesuspreppersend timesself sufficiencylive by faithgod or money
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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