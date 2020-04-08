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The Key To Self Sufficiency
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55 views • April 08, 2020
Preppers prepare for disasters (whether natural or political) by learning to live off-grid. Self sufficiency usually means living simply, and learning to survive in alien environments. But these days, system technology can locate us and stamp us out anywhere if it chooses. So we have taken simple living and self sufficient ideologies to a whole new level. Learn more by watching this video.
For more information on this topic click here http://goo.gl/kRo3eQ
...and here http://goo.gl/t64JDD
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Footage of Jesus film:
Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59)
by God Is Love
Music:
Nothing_But_Success by OurMusicBox
Smooth I by Peter John Ross
For more information on this topic click here http://goo.gl/kRo3eQ
...and here http://goo.gl/t64JDD
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Footage of Jesus film:
Jesus Said To The Jews ''Before Abraham Was, I AM'' (John 8:31-59)
by God Is Love
Music:
Nothing_But_Success by OurMusicBox
Smooth I by Peter John Ross
Keywords
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