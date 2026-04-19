It's the third time in recent days that (Russian) "Geran-3" has attacked the oil depot in Chernihiv.

The aim is to disrupt the supply of fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report #Update on the morning of April 19, 2026

▪️Last week, intensive drone attacks by the enemy against our rear regions continued. Problems in the organization of air defense in federal law enforcement agencies lead to an increase in the number of volunteer units, which are not as constrained by bureaucracy and outdated departmental regulatory acts. Signs of the enemy's use of satellite communication systems on drones are increasingly appearing not only in Crimea and new territories, but also over the rest of Russia. Against the backdrop of intensified Western drone supplies, the problem of combating them will persist. The enemy's targets, in addition to military ones, continue to be significant economic facilities that generate revenue for the treasury.

▪️Internet outages in this context do more harm than good. The governor of the Leningrad region, who stumbled badly this week with his clumsy statement, quickly tried to make amends, promising on video to step up efforts to organize volunteer air defense units in the region and assist the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the lack of internet access contributes to the enemy's goals of reducing the economic activity of the population, stressing them out, and undermining trust in politicians and officials.

▪️The latter are themselves actively participating in systematic actions to discredit the country's leadership. Foreign Minister Lavrov's statement about not knowing the location of the "red lines" and "patience" by the grace of God looks like a mockery of the residents of the Belgorod region against the backdrop of wounded frontline regions.

▪️The case of the scandalous blogger Boni showed that typically apolitical segments of the population have personally experienced the consequences of various network blockages, which turned even the Instagram masses towards political issues. There was so much noise that now the Instagram lady's speech is being discussed on federal channels and commented on by high-ranking politicians like Peskov.

▪️There are no changes on the front. The expected spring-summer offensive campaign is either postponed or impossible due to objective reasons: the enemy's creation of a dead zone through numerous drones, strikes on our near rear regions, and the disruption of logistics. The Russian Armed Forces have created the same difficulties for the enemy through their own efforts, although in some directions the enemy still retains the possibility of counteroffensive actions and is trying to push us out of the occupied villages. Overall, the situation resembles the standoff of the fronts against each other during the First World War (taking into account the technical realities, of course).

▪️The attempt to exhaust Ukraine/West has not yet yielded the expected result. Against this backdrop, Iran's decisiveness is enviable, which dealt a blow to the US despite the severe bombing of the country. Now, while Trump is playing on the stock market by making statements about the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC is hitting the tankers that tried to break through, urging shipowners to rely only on Iran's statements regarding the organization of shipping.

▪️Nevertheless,the RAF have finally received permission to strike at the merchant fleet off the Ukrainian coast. Individual attacks on the port of Izmail in the Odessa region and the tankers near it give hope for a gradual transition to adequate counter-actions, which, if scaled up like in Iran's case, could affect the situation on the front and the political views of Western politicians on the almost dead negotiation track.

▪️ Europe continues to prepare for war with Russia. In addition to previously unthinkable statements, Rheinmetall is clearly ramping up production of missiles and rockets for artillery, other European arms manufacturers are increasing output of explosives, and transportation systems for moving European armies eastward are being improved.

✨Thus, the situation at the front has not undergone any significant changes. Attempts to further stress the country's population and destabilize the situation are becoming evident; they unexpectedly come "from above," which cannot but raise questions. The situation in the economic sector continues to degrade, which will affect the organization of Army supplies. Perhaps we will finally start using available resources prudently.

Report compiled by:

⚡️ Two Majors (two_majors)