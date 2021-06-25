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Bombshell News About the Stolen Election But Scared Republican Leaders Cower in Fear
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190 views • June 25, 2021
Grant Stinchfield of Newsmax reports that California has 1.8 million more voters than people even eligible to vote! Steve Bannon with Boris Epshteyn talk about the disgraceful behavior of republican leaders in Michigan. Mike Lindell invites the press to see his evidence in August.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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