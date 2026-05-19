China Summit Confirmed The Chilling Reality of 'A New Cold War With China'

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MAILBAG SHOW * 5.19.2026
U.S./CHINA NEW COLD WAR
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/chill-coming-trumps-summit-xi-proof-new-cold-war-china
TRUMP CLAIMS HE CALLED OFF...
https://www.twz.com/news-features/trump-claims-he-called-off-immanent-iran-bombing-campaign-at-behest-of-allies
CDC TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/18/cdc-travel-restrictions-ebola-outbreak-00926421
$45B RUPTURE IN ECONOMY
https://www.wsj.com/economy/consumers/the-oil-shock-is-causing-a-45-billion-rupture-in-the-economy-938e13c0
CHINA DOWNPLAYS CONFLICTS OVER TAIWAN
https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/trump-pursues-strategic-stability-china-downplays-conflicts-over-taiwan-and
CUBA'S 300 DRONE ARSENAL
https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/cuba-300-drone-arsenal-iran-russia-guantanamo-us-florida-threat/
U.S. MOVING TO INDICT FORMER CUBAN LEADER
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-moving-indict-former-cuban-leader-raul-castro-source?msockid=30c3785efe326ffd17a26f00ffed6ebe
Augusto's Websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson