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China Summit Confirmed The Chilling Reality of 'A New Cold War With China'
The Appearance
The Appearance
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MAILBAG SHOW * 5.19.2026


U.S./CHINA NEW COLD WAR

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/chill-coming-trumps-summit-xi-proof-new-cold-war-china


TRUMP CLAIMS HE CALLED OFF...

https://www.twz.com/news-features/trump-claims-he-called-off-immanent-iran-bombing-campaign-at-behest-of-allies


CDC TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/18/cdc-travel-restrictions-ebola-outbreak-00926421


$45B RUPTURE IN ECONOMY

https://www.wsj.com/economy/consumers/the-oil-shock-is-causing-a-45-billion-rupture-in-the-economy-938e13c0


CHINA DOWNPLAYS CONFLICTS OVER TAIWAN

https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/trump-pursues-strategic-stability-china-downplays-conflicts-over-taiwan-and


CUBA'S 300 DRONE ARSENAL

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/cuba-300-drone-arsenal-iran-russia-guantanamo-us-florida-threat/


U.S. MOVING TO INDICT FORMER CUBAN LEADER

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/us-moving-indict-former-cuban-leader-raul-castro-source?msockid=30c3785efe326ffd17a26f00ffed6ebe


Augusto's Websites...

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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