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Global Financial System
High Hopes
High Hopes
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181 views • August 16, 2022


The Prophecy Club

8-15-2022

Today we take a look at the New World Order which will start with a One World Financial System, then a One World Government and finally a One World Religion.


00:00 - May see the Start of the Tribulation

05:32 - All according to God’s Plan

07:22 - Period Three

09:45 - Martin Niemoller Quote

15:29 - Ukraine Unveil Digital Currency

21:14 - Space X Prepare for 52 Starlink Satellites

25:42 - Tesla Phone Models

28:38 - Joseph’s Kitchen


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Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

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Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

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Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1g2alh-global-financial-system-08142022.html


Keywords
spacexchristianprophecyreligiontribulationteslaukraineone world governmentphonesfinanceone world religionsatellitesdigital currencygods planprophecy clubstarlinkmartin niemollergreat resetstan johnsonjosephs kitchenone world financial systemperiod three
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