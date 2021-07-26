© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take back your Power! Documentary by Josh Del Sol
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • July 26, 2021
"Take back your Power!" a Documentary by Josh Del Sol. An Excerpt: The TAKE BACK YOUR POWER Story "...I wanted to find out for myself if this was really happening. So, I grabbed a camera and traveled around the world. What I found was mind-blowing. "I found a threat that starts at the highest levels of government, involves billions of taxpayer dollars, and benefits no one except the world’s largest energy companies. "A threat that involves… Your privacy… Your financial future… Your health… Your freedom… … and so much more…."
✓ www.kla.tv/19366
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/19366
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.