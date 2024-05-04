Phony Apologists, RFK Jr., “Teilhard” & Huxley, “Holistic Medicine”, Secret History, Mass Murder False Flags

CTB 2024-05-03 “I WIN! ... I always win.”
Topic list:
* What happens to haters when Johnny plays his intro music?
* “I WIN! ... I always win.”
* Dave Hunt, Hal Lindsey and Eric Jon Phelps all of this in common (and it’s not a good thing).
* This is a key “tell” that someone is fatally flawed, or, worse, controlled opposition.
* “Sacred Name” and “Christian Zionism”.
* Yes Steven Drake and Eric Phelps, RFK Jr. was Jesuit-trained, and more!
* The connection between “agnostic” SIR Julian Huxley and Piltdown hoaxer Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, S.J.
* Here’s why you must be careful with Catholic critic “Eric Jon Phelps”.
* Is Satan the most powerful created being in existence? What do the Adventists say? What does the Bibler say?
* Is the Archangel Michael actually the Son of God?
* Was Kennedy’s limo driver the one who delivered the kill shot, Eric?
* Can the late Dave Hunt’s eschatology be trusted? How about John Ankerberg?
* John Ankerberg delivers the Jesuit message on “health”, set up by “New Age holistics”.
* The Rockefeller Death Cult death-grip on “medicine” through government “licensing”.
* The John Ankerberg Show and “COVID”.
* Who built the magnificent cathedrals of Central and South America?
* The JESUIT East India Company lives on in Romerica. Was F. Tupper Saussy a “liar” or a Jesuit?
* Donald Trump vs. Jesuit James Martin on the wide-open borders: all Jesuit Theater where high treason always wins...for now.
* The dangers of “deep-fake”.
* The layers of protection around the political elite mean the only solution is this.
* Captain America is EXPENSIVE: is it ever okay to have a wall full of memorabilia? How can you find balance?
* Who was really behind the 1983 Marine Corps barracks bombing in Beirut?
* Was the destruction of TWA 800 an accident and cover-up or something worse?
_____________________
