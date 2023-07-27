The luxury car had left a sack with the dog trying to call for help

Pitiful Animal





July 27, 2023





The day before afternoon, in Rabkorov, a taxi driver drove to a trash can

He then left behind a bag with a live dog inside.

He didn't even feel embarrassed when people and children around him witnessed.

Immediately the poor dog was brought to me by two women

The initial diagnosis was ascites and pulmonary effusion.

Apparently that was why the man dumped him.

The boy was emaciated, his bones protruding, maybe he wasn't fed

He didn't even have the strength to stand on his own two feet.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWrrRh3VMtU