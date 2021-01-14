GIVE ME LIBERTY or GIVE ME DEATH - PATRICK HENRY 1775

GIVE ME LIBERTY or Give Me Death - Patrick HenryGIVE ME LIBERTY ( 1936 ) or Give Me Death - Patrick Henry"Give me liberty, or give me death!" is a quotation attributed to Patrick Henry from a speech he made to the Second Virginia Convention on March 23, 1775, at St. John's Church in Richmond, Virginia.Patrick Henry giving his most powerful speech that raised the consciousness of the original 13 colonies to break free from mother England and Declare Freedom in 1776 and revolution that ensued to become what we now know as the United States of America.Academy Award Winner (1937) for "Best Short Subject, Color"Starring John Litel as Patrick HenryThis short portion from the movie Shows quite candidly the strength of the founding fathers resolve to break free from the tyrannical rule of King George and England of the 18th Century.Speaking out against the Crown was treasonous and punishable by death.They say " History repeats itself"Watch this and judge for yourself if it is again repeating itself today in the 21st Century."United We Stand - Divided We Fall""United we stand, divided we fall" is a phrase that can be traced back some 2,600 years to 6th Century B.C. The first attributed use in modern times is by one of our nation's Founding Fathers, John Dickinson, in a song he wrote, "The Liberty Song." Most often, it is used when someone is looking to inspire unity and collaboration. Its premise is that together we can achieve greater success than we can alone.TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.