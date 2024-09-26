© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bill to Ban 'CITIZEN MILITIAS' Introduced to Congress. Facts Matter 9-21-2024
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
-
Epoch Times: https://ept.ms/RomanSale 📱 Switch to Patriot Mobile: https://ept.ms/46jIA6Z Episode Resources:
🔵 Anti-Miltia Bill: https://bit.ly/3Bnx7sP https://bit.ly/4ddotdR
🔵 Settled Charlottesville Case: https://bit.ly/4deMAsF
🔵 Militia Report Maps: https://bit.ly/3ZzYjia
🔵Congress Meeting: https://bit.ly/3Zx4CDl
🔵 1886 Supreme Court Ruling: https://bit.ly/4ewEsol
🔵 Militia Definition: https://bit.ly/4esWrMo ------------------ 📣"Green policies" are devastating our farmers. We know because we talked to them personally - from the Netherlands to California. Now you can help us share their stories! 👉https://www.epochoriginal.com/nofarme...
Sourced From: https://www.youtube.com/@FactsMatterRoman
Mirrored - TheWarAgainstYou
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/