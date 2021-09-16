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The Perils of Interventionism and Nation Building | Beyond the Cover
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Why is it that time and again America’s overseas military interventions end up being debacles — Afghanistan being the latest in a string of tragic examples? In this episode of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews historian Steve Byas regarding this very question. Professor Byas, who teaches history and government at Randall University in Oklahoma, wrote “The Perils of Interventionism and Nation Building” in the September 20, 2021 (“Afghanistan: Planned Disaster?”) issue of The New American.
To watch the full video, visit thenewamerican.com/video/beyond-the-cover/
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To watch the full video, visit thenewamerican.com/video/beyond-the-cover/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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