Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Four Blacks Kidnapped and Tortured a White Kid - Black History Month's Blacks Making History
channel image
Real Free News
63 Subscribers
192 views
Published 14 hours ago

Blact History Month’s blacts making history.  Four Black Teenagers made blact history when they kidnapped and tortured a mentally handicapped white teenager in 2017.  These blacts laughed and made blact sounds as they mentally and physically tortured the victim because he was white and unable to defend himself due to his mental condition.  The blacts live streamed the abuse on Facebook while getting high on cheap marijuana.

#blacksmakinghistory #blackhistorymonth #blackhistory #blacklivesmatter #blackexcellence #blackgirlmagic #blackpower #blacklove #bhm #black #blackwomen #melanin #blm #blackisbeautiful #blackculture #love #explorepage #blackpride #blackownedbusiness #africa #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity #Fourblack #blct

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket