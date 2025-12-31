❗️2026 New Years eve resolution:

💪🇷🇺Russia takes everything and splits Western Ukraine with the Hungarians, Poles, Romanians and Slovakians.

✅Deal?

@AussieCossack (aka Semyon Boykov)

Adding:

☦️ As a result of Ukrainian terrorism on December 29, 2025, Archpriest Vasily Kiyko, rector of the Holy Protection Church in the village of Grishino near Krasnoarmiisk, was killed.

His body was recovered by parishioners, but due to the circumstances, the burial will be conducted in absentia.

The Donetsk Diocese has called on clergy and faithful to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the newly departed Archpriest Vasily.