"AN IRON YOKE FOR AMERICA" - OBAMA RETURNS, DICTATORSHIP & THE NEW WORLD

#AMERICA #BEAST #ENDGAME(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Barack Obama came on the political scene in a burst of glory- a senator from Chicago making a bold play for the White House. His rousing message of "Change!" united America and ushered in the unheard of 'First Black President of America.' Two terms later the ride was over and that is the end of the story. Or is it? Obama will return as an unchallenged world leader, unscripted, heavy-handed, wicked as sin fulfilling everything the Bible says about him. Political shifts are coming in the future and America will have a new look, a terrible iron yoke for the people as the Beast system reveals itself AROUND THE WORLD. These are the words of the Lord, prepare for the yoke of iron.





READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/12/an-iron-yoke-for-america-september-11-2022/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





end times prophecy beast system new world order one world government totalitarian totalitarians totalitarianism communism socialism communist socialist state-run media state control central centralized power iron fist Nazi rule Naziism prefect prefecture inspection search and seizure stop and frisk iron laws new laws big government bloated budget red tape false bureaucracy bureaucrats stagnant dwindling loss of influence mind control spying neighborhood watch secrets snitch telling hiding fear reportage reports recording taxes local state crown yoke pressure suffering repent martyrs saints blood death Revelation Daniel prophecy decrees truth Jesus says repent





----------------------------------------------------------------

No matter what most people believe- that the constitution is a protection and will forever save America- it will not. It's already discarded by those who make final decisions for the country; all we will see now is the process of each protection being overturned (or) made useless by a 'new' executive order. That is what "NEW WORLD" means, no one can hear that phrase and still think things will stay as they are. The best witness to this prophecy is from May 2020, THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/ It's like God skipped ahead 2 yrs and brought the exact word again, this time with more details on the Beast system. I will link other prophecies mentioned in this word below this one.





Two years ago God showed me how a retired Obama would burst back into the limelight. Yah spoke of Biden's nomination at a time when he was the WORST performer in the primaries, saying that Biden would clinch the nomination. 'When he does he's bringing Barack with him, and America will "light up" with the glow of seeing Obama and Joe, back together again. Here is the word with fulfillment: BOKEH https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/28/the-44-honeycomb-bokeh-march-26-2020/





Prophecy of hard death for believers in a highly automated, spying, 'N Korea-like' America. TRACKING & TECH IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/technology-tracking-in-america-july-11-2021/



