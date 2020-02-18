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Think Big Tech Isnt a Problem? OK Boomer
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10 views • February 18, 2020
Big tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon have a huge impact on our lives. They influence elections, our thoughts, and some say are pushing biases. Should these private companies have government regulation? Be hit with anti-trust laws? Rachel Bovard, Senior Policy Director for the Conservative Partnership Institute and Senior Advisor for the Internet Accountability Project joins us to talk about the options.
Internet Accountability Project
https://www.theiap.org/
Internet Accountability Project
https://www.theiap.org/
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