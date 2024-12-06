



🔥🔥Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!!🔥🔥



What will we do if Trump tries to lock us down again?

What if he declares a national ‘health emergency’?

Or a national ‘immigration’ emergency’?



BIG interview today about the role of of LOCAL civilians, governments and especially sheriffs in the ongoing battle to remain sovereign and FREE.



This is especially critical on the heals of Trump’s disastrous Chad Chronister pick for DEA and his signal yesterday of an ALLIANCE with Big PHARMA corporations, including Pfizer.



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 5, 2024



Trump, RFK Jr. dine with Pfizer and Lilly Execs:

https://www.axios.com/2024/12/05/trump-rfk-jr-pfizer-lilly



Hours After Meeting With Trump - Eli Lilly Announces HUGE Expansion

https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lilly-announces-3-billion-expansion-its-recently-acquired



ALERT To Freedom Warriors - From Shannon Joy

https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1865041013019926994



It's becoming ever more evident that the Covid pandemic was coordinated globally through military/intelligence alliances: https://substack.com/home/post/p-152576204



CHINA - MADE IN AMERICA. By Paul Stone

https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/china-made-in-america



