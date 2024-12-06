BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥🔥Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!!🔥🔥
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 4 months ago


Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joyShow more

🔥🔥Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!!🔥🔥

What will we do if Trump tries to lock us down again?
What if he declares a national ‘health emergency’?
Or a national ‘immigration’ emergency’?

BIG interview today about the role of of LOCAL civilians, governments and especially sheriffs in the ongoing battle to remain sovereign and FREE.

This is especially critical on the heals of Trump’s disastrous Chad Chronister pick for DEA and his signal yesterday of an ALLIANCE with Big PHARMA corporations, including Pfizer.

WATCH HERE ————>

https://rumble.com/v5wmlmn-lockdown-again-live-exclusive-with-americas-constitutional-sheriff-richard-.html

Shannon’s Top Headlines December 5, 2024

Trump, RFK Jr. dine with Pfizer and Lilly Execs:
https://www.axios.com/2024/12/05/trump-rfk-jr-pfizer-lilly

Hours After Meeting With Trump - Eli Lilly Announces HUGE Expansion
https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lilly-announces-3-billion-expansion-its-recently-acquired

ALERT To Freedom Warriors - From Shannon Joy
https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1865041013019926994

It's becoming ever more evident that the Covid pandemic was coordinated globally through military/intelligence alliances: https://substack.com/home/post/p-152576204

CHINA - MADE IN AMERICA. By Paul Stone
https://thepaulstone.substack.com/p/china-made-in-america

SJ Show Notes

Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy

Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy

If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!
Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368
Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com

Show less

Keywords
contentsafedistribution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy