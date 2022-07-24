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Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Key To Longevity, Staying Away From The Medical Industrial Complex! on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.27.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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129 views • July 24, 2022

Show Highlights:-Dr. Daniels is delighted to see all the docs speaking out against COVID-19; this is a totally manufactured epidemic

-80-90% of the COVID deaths are caused by medical interventions; how are the ventilators causing deaths?

-The key to longevity? Staying away from the medical industrial complex

-Even if you buy the virus theory, according to the CDC, this is not deadly

-What happens once a doctor realizes they are being asked to do something that is harmful or deadly to people?

-The problem with COVID-19 testing

-If this actually were a virus, would standing 6 ft apart help? Maybe the 6 ft apart suggestion is to be able to better track people

-What cause teeth grinding and why would someone on a vegan diet be grinding there teeth?

-A caller thinks that doctors need to start taking the lead on this whole vaccine issue complete with ID cards; Dr. Daniels says that the more people who wake up and take responsibility for their health, they will already be creating a weak link in the system

-Why Dr. Daniels recommends against cashing your stimulus check

-Dr. Daniels tells us how she prepares pig hearts for her pig heart chili

-Turpentine for gonorrhea

-The importance of cutting dependence from the government

-A simple approach to hPylori

-Do parasites cause fibrosis to develop in the lungs and in the digestive tract, and if so will performing the Candida Cleanse with Turpentine reverse this condition back to normal?

-What is Spinal Stenosis and how it can be effectively treated

-The Hep B vaccine is reason enough why mothers should be having babies at home

-Could THEY be getting our DNA from these COVID tests to have on record?


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

 

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https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-key-to-longevity-staying-away-from-the-medical-industrial-complex-april-27-2020/ 

Keywords
flu shotgonorrheagag orderprotocolsstandard of carehep bfibrosisfear basedvirus theoryone radio networkcovid 19covidmanufactured pandemicturpentinesimon sayspatrick timponedecline in deathmanufactured epidemicvirus deniersalarmest programmingpropaganda networkhpylorispinal stenosisanitibody testgrinding teeth
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