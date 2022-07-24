Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Key To Longevity, Staying Away From The Medical Industrial Complex! on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.27.20)

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Show Highlights:-Dr. Daniels is delighted to see all the docs speaking out against COVID-19; this is a totally manufactured epidemic
-80-90% of the COVID deaths are caused by medical interventions; how are the ventilators causing deaths?
-The key to longevity? Staying away from the medical industrial complex
-Even if you buy the virus theory, according to the CDC, this is not deadly
-What happens once a doctor realizes they are being asked to do something that is harmful or deadly to people?
-The problem with COVID-19 testing
-If this actually were a virus, would standing 6 ft apart help? Maybe the 6 ft apart suggestion is to be able to better track people
-What cause teeth grinding and why would someone on a vegan diet be grinding there teeth?
-A caller thinks that doctors need to start taking the lead on this whole vaccine issue complete with ID cards; Dr. Daniels says that the more people who wake up and take responsibility for their health, they will already be creating a weak link in the system
-Why Dr. Daniels recommends against cashing your stimulus check
-Dr. Daniels tells us how she prepares pig hearts for her pig heart chili
-Turpentine for gonorrhea
-The importance of cutting dependence from the government
-A simple approach to hPylori
-Do parasites cause fibrosis to develop in the lungs and in the digestive tract, and if so will performing the Candida Cleanse with Turpentine reverse this condition back to normal?
-What is Spinal Stenosis and how it can be effectively treated
-The Hep B vaccine is reason enough why mothers should be having babies at home
-Could THEY be getting our DNA from these COVID tests to have on record?
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