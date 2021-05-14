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#UBI Run in Real Time -- Demonstrates itself as a Failure TODAY
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50 views • May 14, 2021
With the Biden administration giving out unemployment insurance which is more than minimum wage, people naturally have zero incentive to go and join the labor force, leading to massive inflation, no good peeing produced, and a dissolution of the American system. This is Andrew Yang's universal basic income, UBI, run in real time, and demonstrates just what a failure it will be, until we have machines that are producing everything for us, it should be a non-starter.
#AndrewYang #UBI #UniversalBasicIncome
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#AndrewYang #UBI #UniversalBasicIncome
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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