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4yrs ago VAERS Many Reports Of Sudden Deaths After Vaccines Patterns In The Data TimTruth
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vxd7f3-many-reports-of-sudden-deaths-after-vaccines-in-vaers-looking-for-patterns-.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vaers-vax-sudden-deaths:5
Many Reports Of Sudden Deaths After Vaccines In VAERS: Looking For Patterns In The Horrifying Data