Immune System & Gut Health with Dr. Carolyn Dean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yeast overgrowth is the #1 contributor to poor gut health. In fact, there are over 178 different yeast toxins that can enter the bloodstream that can cause a host of problems!
Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the immune system and gut health with renowned physician and author, Dr. Carolyn Dean. Dr. Dean is a double board-certified medical and naturopathic doctor who is referred to as “The Doctor of the Future". Dr. Dean has written over 50 books, including “The Magnesium Miracle.”
To learn more about Dr. Carolyn Dean or for a list of her publications, visit https://drcarolyndeanlive.com/ .
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take the free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/