DUI Charges in Mississauga: What Happens After Your Arrest?

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A DUI arrest in Mississauga can lead to immediate licence suspension, vehicle impoundment, criminal charges, court appearances, insurance increases, and a possible criminal record.
In this video, Everstone Law explains what happens after a DUI arrest, what legal rights you have, what mistakes to avoid, and how a Mississauga DUI lawyer may help challenge the evidence and protect your defence.