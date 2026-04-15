Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused the EU of preparing a major war against Russia during a UN Security Council meeting on April 13, 2026.

The meeting was the annual session on UN-EU cooperation. Nebenzia used it to deliver sharp criticism of the bloc and also took the time to address the EU Chief Foreign Affairs Embarrassment Kaka Kallas directly. His central claims were:

➡️Accusation of War Preparations: He stated that increased European defense spending proves Europe is "seriously preparing for a major war against Russia".

➡️Providing Evidence: He cited that EU defense spending reached €381 billion last year, a nearly 60% increase, ranking second only to the US.

➡️Threat of Response: Nebenzia warned that Russia would be forced to respond to these "anti-Russian attacks," adding that no conqueror who came to Russia "with the sword" has ever left unscathed.

➡️He also accused the EU of sabotaging peace efforts in Ukraine and escalating the conflict by supplying weapons.

➡️Apart from calling out EU's preparations for a mayor war, he called Brussels a New Reich, and mocked Kaka Kallas’s history knowledge — all in one speech.

Vassily Nebenzia:

“These large-scale military preparations leave no doubt that Europe is seriously engaged in preparations for a major war against Russia. This is nothing more than playing with fire since we will be forced to react to anti-Russian attacks in a mirror manner. And none of the conquerors who came to us with a sword, and there are countless of them, left Russia in good health.

Such an overtly militaristic course is far less surprising if one looks closely at those responsible for formulating it. Some comments are so absurd and ridiculous that it would be quite appropriate to raise the question of the total professional unsuitability of their authors.

In particular, the head of European diplomacy, speaking at a conference of the EU Institute for Security Studies last year, commenting on Vladimir Putin’s speech at the celebrations in China, said the following:

‘Russia turned to China and said, Russia and China fought in World War II. We won World War II. We defeated Nazism. And I thought, This is something new.’

If you know the story, it raises a lot of questions.

And this is said by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, who obviously knows nothing about the fact that it was the peoples of the Soviet Union and the Celestial Empire who took the brunt of the Second World War, suffering heavy human losses. Still, we would very much like to meet the history teacher of Ms. Kallas.

To sum up, I would like to say that apparently the EU is moving from the beautiful post-war idea of a united Europe in transit through the blooming garden to the construction of another Reich. We hope that both in the European countries themselves and in the international community as a whole, there are still sober heads who understand the risks and are ready to prevent such a development of events. Thank you for your attention.”