Medicine - Ep. 8 - Conspiracy Guide
Conspiracy Guide
Published a day ago |

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, but it might not be enough to stomach this episode.

Today we talk about the medical industrial complex. Is it healthcare? Is it sickcare? Is it care at all? Where did it come from? All of these questions and less will be answered.

 Conspiracy Guide is available on all podcast platforms.

In this episode we discus:

Amazon > Anarchapulco > Emergency Medicine > Dime Bags > Trillions > Weston A Price > HMO > PPO > Flexner Report > Rockefeller > Carnegie > Bill Gates > Wikipedia > Witches > Doctors > Surgeons > Poison > AMA > New Zealand > FDA > Aduhelm > Dr Strangelove > HAL > Kubrick > Allopathy > TCM > Homeopathy > Chiropractic > Herbal Medicine > Naturopathy

 

Links:

Anarchy in the MX - https://anarchapulco.com/

Weird Flexner, but OK -  https://tinyurl.com/yckyh5ed

Healthcare Hustle - https://tinyurl.com/rwfnz3wu

Equine Slime - https://tinyurl.com/42a58t36

W.A.P – www.westonaprice.org

 

Books:

Murder by Injection - https://amzn.to/3GHw2v5

The Lethal Dose - https://amzn.to/3H2OKP7

 

Hit us up:

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CGPShow

 

Thanks for listening! Slash that subscribe button.

 Conspiracy Guide Podcast is an Ultraviolet Air, LLC production.

 

Pills I Took by Hank III

We do not own the music or clips, they’re here for commentary and criticism.  

healthdrugspoisonconspiracymedicinepharmarockefellerhealthcarehomeopathynaturopathyallopathyconspiracytheoryflexner

