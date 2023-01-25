Medicine - Ep. 8 - Conspiracy Guide

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down, but it might not be enough to stomach this episode.
Today we talk about the medical industrial complex. Is it healthcare? Is it sickcare? Is it care at all? Where did it come from? All of these questions and less will be answered.
In this episode we discus:
Amazon > Anarchapulco > Emergency Medicine > Dime Bags > Trillions > Weston A Price > HMO > PPO > Flexner Report > Rockefeller > Carnegie > Bill Gates > Wikipedia > Witches > Doctors > Surgeons > Poison > AMA > New Zealand > FDA > Aduhelm > Dr Strangelove > HAL > Kubrick > Allopathy > TCM > Homeopathy > Chiropractic > Herbal Medicine > Naturopathy
Links:
Anarchy in the MX - https://anarchapulco.com/
Weird Flexner, but OK - https://tinyurl.com/yckyh5ed
Healthcare Hustle - https://tinyurl.com/rwfnz3wu
Equine Slime - https://tinyurl.com/42a58t36
W.A.P – www.westonaprice.org
Books:
Murder by Injection - https://amzn.to/3GHw2v5
The Lethal Dose - https://amzn.to/3H2OKP7
