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Draft and Challenge: “The Bible is true and the institutional church is a fraud”
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15 views • April 26, 2021
A case is made with evidence, rather than emotion, that the Bible is true, but the institutions that claim their authority from it are frauds. A serious challenge is set out for a public rational dialog on the matter. If your foundation is rock solid, it should be able to take the test. Can you?
http://kozlowski.org/2021-04-25+1
http://kozlowski.org/2021-04-25+1
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