From FBI Target to God's Currency | Sheila Holm
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
59 views • 1 day ago

How does a personal story of FBI persecution, identity theft, and a destroyed business connect to the global defense war and the future of America? Sheila Holm, author of 19 books including "An Eternal Plan," joins the show to connect the dots. She explains the "Military Accountability Letter," the dismantling of the deep state, and the spiritual battle behind the headlines. Get ready for a raw, enlightening, and hopeful conversation about how we counter the evil that has permeated our institutions and how we, the people, can unite to usher in a new Golden Age. This is not just about survival—it's about thriving in the truth.


identity theftenlightenmentspiritual battlegolden agesheila holmhopeful futureinstitutional evilglobal defense wardeep state dismantlingfbi persecutionbusiness destructionmilitary accountability lettertruth thrivingpeople unityraw testimony
